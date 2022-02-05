iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075,179 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,878,000 after acquiring an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,238.4% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 139,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 128,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $33.42 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

