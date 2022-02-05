iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.63 and last traded at $48.75. 65,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 63,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79.

