iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.07. Approximately 1,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.74% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

