iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB opened at $105.01 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.81 and a one year high of $110.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

