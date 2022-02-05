iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $104.95 and last traded at $105.01. Approximately 2,279,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,266,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.59.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.