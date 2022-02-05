iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,993 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,182,000 after buying an additional 1,243,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,940,000 after buying an additional 2,165,995 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after buying an additional 178,356 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,320,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after buying an additional 68,593 shares during the period.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

