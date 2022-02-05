iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $64,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

