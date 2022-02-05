iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.18. 794,898 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average of $108.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

