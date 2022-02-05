iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $99.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.