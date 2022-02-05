iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Stake Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.64% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THD. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $77.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $83.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86.

