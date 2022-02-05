iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 5.8% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $113.52 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.27.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

