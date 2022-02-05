iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.79 and its 200 day moving average is $273.06. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.