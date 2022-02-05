iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,108,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,898. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $462.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.