iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) shares rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.08 and last traded at $123.06. Approximately 268,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 203,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.47.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.