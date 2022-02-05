iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR remained flat at $$104.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,448,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,994. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.