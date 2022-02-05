iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,560,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,426,162. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

