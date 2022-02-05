iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,575. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59.

