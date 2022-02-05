Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $2.44 million and $452,894.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00110465 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.