iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,362 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of iStar worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its position in iStar by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 822,500 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in iStar by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 585,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 486,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in iStar by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 485,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iStar by 1,710.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 334,560 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.