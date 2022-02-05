ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 182.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

ITT stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.36 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

