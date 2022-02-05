Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,233,000 after purchasing an additional 251,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after purchasing an additional 746,684 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JHG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.67. 1,535,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $27.96 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

