Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Janus Henderson Group worth $22,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

