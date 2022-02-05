Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.89 and last traded at $59.32. Approximately 16,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 38,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.