Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Hits $0.0590 on Exchanges

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $380,740.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

