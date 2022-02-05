Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

JNJ opened at $171.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.