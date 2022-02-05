Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

JOUT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. 44,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,500. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $81.42 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41. The company has a market cap of $858.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

