JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0162 on Major Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $371,052.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.91 or 0.07264694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00057219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,518.70 or 0.99910417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006584 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

