JUST Market Capitalization Achieves $483.20 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. JUST has a market capitalization of $483.20 million and $706.15 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded up 56.2% against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.72 or 0.07257263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00054951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,478.54 or 0.99850465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006600 BTC.

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

