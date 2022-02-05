K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on KBL. TD Securities reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$35.35 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$32.02 and a twelve month high of C$47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$377.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.85 million. Research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

