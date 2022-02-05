Kalmar (KALM) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002926 BTC on major exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $76,344.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.79 or 0.07205629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053595 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,444.67 or 0.99751285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053084 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006433 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,186,260 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.