Katalyo Reaches Market Cap of $728,778.72 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $728,778.72 and $1,369.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00051362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.06 or 0.07230151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,620.24 or 0.99971490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006532 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.