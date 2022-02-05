Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $92.80 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00009018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 16% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $570.47 million and $92.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00186061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00031229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00388918 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00072548 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 152,015,253 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.