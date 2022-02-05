KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 51.5% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in KBR by 10.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,525,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in KBR by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 22,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in KBR by 28.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.