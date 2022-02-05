KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after buying an additional 697,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after buying an additional 1,633,014 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.