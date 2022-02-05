KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 200.1% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 454.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

LMT opened at $389.33 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

