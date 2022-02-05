KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 189.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in KE were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KE by 59.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the third quarter worth approximately $125,830,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in KE by 9.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in KE by 1,645.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 341,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 321,750 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KE by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period.

Get KE alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

NYSE BEKE opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 111.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -1.42. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.