Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $322.32 million and $30.11 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001231 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 631,218,707 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

