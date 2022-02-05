Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.35

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.35 ($1.58) and traded as low as GBX 108.35 ($1.46). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 109.55 ($1.47), with a volume of 51,886 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 117.35. The stock has a market cap of £193.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

