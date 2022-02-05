Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 170,513 shares of company stock worth $6,260,019 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

