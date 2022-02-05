KeyFi Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001019 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $80,275.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeyFi has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.61 or 0.07262206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,665.70 or 1.00074059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006538 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.