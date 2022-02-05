KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0226 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, KickToken has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $253,379.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00111813 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,699,098 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.