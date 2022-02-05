King DAG (KDAG) Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $22.70 million and $12,106.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, King DAG has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00043510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00111813 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

