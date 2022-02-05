Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Capitalization of $470,515.61 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $470,515.61 and $219,634.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.11 or 0.07209887 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00053242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,506.39 or 0.99682143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006461 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

