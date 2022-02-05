Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $70.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.76 million and the highest is $71.30 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $68.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $280.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.13 million to $281.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $288.75 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $294.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,781 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 65,917 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRG stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 158.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 584.66%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

