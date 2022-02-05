Klaytn Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002826 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.08 billion and $36.28 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.90 or 0.07262000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00057261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,478.14 or 0.99941561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,630,316,036 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

