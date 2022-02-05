Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 15.9% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Kleros has a market cap of $61.57 million and $1.35 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0992 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.95 or 0.00583750 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

