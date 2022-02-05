Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.81 ($14.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KCO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.35 ($16.12) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.42) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €10.02 ($11.26) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $999.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €7.30 ($8.20) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.99.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

