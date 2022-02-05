Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNRRY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($111.24) to €97.00 ($108.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

