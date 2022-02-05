Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.11

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.48. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 18,539 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

