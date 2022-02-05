Konomi Network Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $387,651.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00111878 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,917,670 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

